Allen Lazard wins appeal of taunting fine

Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard took issue with a fine he received for taunting last month and filed a successful appeal with the team.

Lazard took out three Dolphins players with a block during a Christmas game and was fined, but not penalized, for motioning toward the players and counting to three with his fingers. On Friday, Lazard shared a notice telling him that the $10,609 has been rescinded upon appeal.

“After reviewing the arguments and video presented to me during this appeal, I have concluded that the evidence does not warrant a fine for this violation,” the letter read.

With that out of the way, Lazard can now shift his attention toward his impending free agency.