Allergic reaction prevented Mazi Smith from traveling with Cowboys to Las Vegas

Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith did not travel with the team to Las Vegas on Friday after he experienced an allergic reaction at training camp, the team announced.

“He has received treatment and will be reevaluated in the morning with his game status updated accordingly following that,” the Cowboys said in a statement.

Smith, 23, needs all the snaps he can get in the preseason.

A first-round draft pick, Smith started only three games as a rookie, played only 28 percent of the snaps in 17 games and totaled only 13 tackles and one sack.

He has made progress this offseason and into training camp and recorded three tackles in 20 snaps in the first preseason game.

The Cowboys traded for defensive tackle Jordan Phillips on Thursday, but the expectations for Smith this season remain.