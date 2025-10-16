Alvin Kamara: I don’t want to go anywhere, if Saints trade me I’ll go drink a piña colada

Saints running back Alvin Kamara suggested today that he’d rather retire than play anywhere other than New Orleans.

Asked about rumors that he could be on the trade block, Kamara says he doesn’t want that and doesn’t think Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis does either.

“I don’t know where that — we talked about and we were looking at each other like the little Spider-Man meme, like, ‘Did you say something? Did I say something?’ I don’t know where that came from,” Kamara said.

Kamara, who works as Growth and Engagement Advisor for NASCAR, said that’s the sport he’s involved in the business of, and in the NFL he’s just focused on playing for the Saints.

“I’ve been vocal that I don’t want to go anywhere, and I’ve said it countless times, y’all know that, I think everybody knows that, the fan base knows that. At the end of the day, it’s business. I don’t go upstairs, I don’t have an office upstairs, I’ve got an office in Charlotte at NASCAR, but I don’t have an office upstairs. So I don’t really sit in those meetings, I don’t know what happens up there. I’ve just got to keep my head down,” Kamara said.

Kamara hinted that if the Saints do trade him, he’ll just retire and go enjoy himself on the beach.

“If I was a GM, I guess I would go to the player and be like, ‘Hey, we’re trading you, just so you know,’” Kamara said. “So if Mickey comes downstairs and says that, I’m going to go drink a piña colada somewhere.”