It looks like Saints rookie quarterback Tyler Shough will have some veteran support in his first NFL start on Sunday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that running back Alvin Kamara is expected to play against the Rams. Kamara was limited in practice all week with an ankle injury and he was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

The Saints are also expected to have wide receiver Rashid Shaheed available. Shaheed has a hip injury and he was also listed as questionable.

The presence of Kamara and Shaheed will give Shough a couple of reliable targets in his starting debut, but it remains to be seen if that will be enough for the Saints to pull off an upset win.