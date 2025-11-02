 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Alvin Kamara is expected to play against the Rams

  
Published November 2, 2025 08:28 AM

It looks like Saints rookie quarterback Tyler Shough will have some veteran support in his first NFL start on Sunday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that running back Alvin Kamara is expected to play against the Rams. Kamara was limited in practice all week with an ankle injury and he was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report.

The Saints are also expected to have wide receiver Rashid Shaheed available. Shaheed has a hip injury and he was also listed as questionable.

The presence of Kamara and Shaheed will give Shough a couple of reliable targets in his starting debut, but it remains to be seen if that will be enough for the Saints to pull off an upset win.