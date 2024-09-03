 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_superbowlpick_240903.jpg
Why Simms believes in the Bengals to win SB LIX
nbc_csu_nfcplayoffseeds_240903.jpg
Simms predicts the NFC playoff seeds for 2024
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_240903.jpg
Lamar blocking out the noise ahead of Kickoff

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
Make Son of Mine yours today
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_superbowlpick_240903.jpg
Why Simms believes in the Bengals to win SB LIX
nbc_csu_nfcplayoffseeds_240903.jpg
Simms predicts the NFC playoff seeds for 2024
nbc_pft_lamarjackson_240903.jpg
Lamar blocking out the noise ahead of Kickoff

Other PFT Content

Son_of_Mine_16X9
Make Son of Mine yours today
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Alvin Kamara: It’s too late for contract talk

  
Published September 3, 2024 01:52 PM

There won’t be a last-minute contract extension for Saints running back Alvin Kamara before the start of the regular season.

Kamara walked out of the team’s mandatory minicamp this spring as part of a push for a new deal, but he reported to training camp on time and has been taking part in football activities heading into the season. Kamara told reporters on Monday that it would have been “cool” if something came together during camp, but that it is now ""too late for contract talk.”

“I’m kind of at the point where I’m not even talking about it until after the season,” Kamara said.

Kamara has two years left on his current contract, but has no guaranteed money and a $29 million cap hit next year. It’s hard to imagine he’ll play out the year under that deal, so Sunday’s game may be the start of his final chapter in New Orleans.