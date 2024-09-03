Alvin Kamara: It’s too late for contract talk

There won’t be a last-minute contract extension for Saints running back Alvin Kamara before the start of the regular season.

Kamara walked out of the team’s mandatory minicamp this spring as part of a push for a new deal, but he reported to training camp on time and has been taking part in football activities heading into the season. Kamara told reporters on Monday that it would have been “cool” if something came together during camp, but that it is now ""too late for contract talk.”

“I’m kind of at the point where I’m not even talking about it until after the season,” Kamara said.

Kamara has two years left on his current contract, but has no guaranteed money and a $29 million cap hit next year. It’s hard to imagine he’ll play out the year under that deal, so Sunday’s game may be the start of his final chapter in New Orleans.