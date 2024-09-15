Alvin Kamara scores his fourth touchdown to give Saints 41-19 lead

The Cowboys’ halftime adjustments didn’t help.

The Saints now are 6-for-6 on their drives today, getting six touchdowns, and have a 41-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Alvin Kamara scored his fourth touchdown of the day, with a 7-yard run. He also has 57-yard touchdown reception and touchdown runs of 5 and 12 yards. He has 87 yards on 15 carries and two catches for 65 yards.

The Saints have 379 yards.

Derek Carr has a 1-yard touchdown run and is 11-of-13 for 243 yards and two touchdowns.

Taysom Hill has a chest injury and his return is doubtful.