nbc_pft_billsdolphins_240913v2.jpg
Bills show they're still the class of the AFC East
nbc_pft_draft_240913.jpg
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
nbc_pft_nflresponse_240913.jpg
Could Tua injury affect NFL's handling of QBs?

Alvin Kamara scores his fourth touchdown to give Saints 41-19 lead

  
Published September 15, 2024 03:18 PM

The Cowboys’ halftime adjustments didn’t help.

The Saints now are 6-for-6 on their drives today, getting six touchdowns, and have a 41-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Alvin Kamara scored his fourth touchdown of the day, with a 7-yard run. He also has 57-yard touchdown reception and touchdown runs of 5 and 12 yards. He has 87 yards on 15 carries and two catches for 65 yards.

The Saints have 379 yards.

Derek Carr has a 1-yard touchdown run and is 11-of-13 for 243 yards and two touchdowns.

Taysom Hill has a chest injury and his return is doubtful.