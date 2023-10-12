Amari Cooper: I don’t see adjusting to different QBs as too much of a challenge

Deshaun Watson has not returned to practice since missing Week Four with a right shoulder injury, so the Browns may be starting a backup quarterback against the 49ers this weekend.

If they do, it won’t be the backup they started last time out. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson started in the loss to the Ravens and head coach Kevin Stefanski said upon returning from the bye week that P.J. Walker is now the next man up at quarterback for the team.

Walker joined the Browns practice squad ahead of Week One and has not appeared in a game for the team, but wide receiver Amari Cooper said he does not believe it will be a big deal to adjust to another new face under center.

“I’ve played with a multitude of different quarterbacks,” Cooper said, via Jake Trotter of ESPN.com. “I’ve been in situations similar to this before so it’s not anything that is surprising. You have to be very adaptable to these types of situations. As far as the challenge, I don’t really see that much of a challenge. Obviously communicating with a new quarterback I haven’t played in a game with before, but it’s just the same. I go out there and I create separation, I catch the ball, I do my job.”

The Browns offense was quite challenged with Thompson-Robinson running the show in their loss to the Ravens. Walker’s experience might serve him better, but the 49ers defense is going to make things difficult on anyone trying to guide Cleveland to points this weekend.