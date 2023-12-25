Amari Cooper “would attribute most” of big Sunday to Joe Flacco

Amari Cooper and Joe Flacco haven’t been playing together very long, but that hasn’t stopped the Browns teammates from forging a strong connection.

Cooper had 11 catches for 186 yards and a touchdown while helping the Browns to wins in Weeks 14 and 15, but that production turned out to be just a brief preview of things to come. In a 36-22 win over the Texans on Sunday, Flacco and Cooper hooked up 11 times for a team-record 265 yards and two touchdowns and Cooper tipped his cap to the quarterback after the game.

“To be completely candid, I would attribute most of it to Joe,” Cooper said, via the team’s website. “He has an incredible feel for the game. He has an incredible arm. I think, obviously, with the relationship between a receiver and a quarterback, it’s a symbiotic relationship. The best way to explain it is that we mesh well together.”

Flacco said “there is still some getting used to on little things,” but credited the wideout with knowing “how to get open in the spot that they are supposed to be on time and in rhythm of the play.” That’s helped the Browns to three straight wins that have them on the brink of clinching a playoff berth that few would have predicted if you told them Flacco would come off his couch in December as the team’s fourth starting quarterback of the season.