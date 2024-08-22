Amended complaint in Brandon McManus lawsuit beefs up allegations against Jaguars

In May, two unnamed flight attendants sued former Jaguars kicker Brandon McManus and the team for alleged sexual assault by McManus and negligence by the team in allowing it to occur. Earlier this week, an amended complaint was filed.

The new complaint primarily beefs up the allegations against the team.

Right out of the gates, the amended complaint focuses on the league’s “clear rule” regarding drinking on team flights, and about the allegation that "[m]ost teams in the NFL disregard this rule.”

“The Jaguars routinely disregard this important rule by allowing players to bring alcohol on NFL flights by failing to enforce screening policies,” the amended complaint alleges at paragraph 1. “The Jaguars also routinely disregarded this rule also by allowing passengers to consume alcohol aboard. With all teams in the NFL, and specifically within the Jaguar organization, it is an open secret that the no alcohol aboard NFL flights is a joke.”

The new complaint also claims that NFL teams “commonly disregard most FAA rules related to flights,” for in-flight announcements not being made, to lights being turned down and left down for the full flight, to failing to enforce rules regarding seatbelts and tray tables.”

At paragraph 3, the amended complaint accuses the Jaguars of creating two different seating areas on the flight to England on which the incident allegedly happened. “One area was for those wishing to rest and follow the rules,” the complaint claims. “The other was for those wishing to drink to excess, play card[s] or dice, and party. In other words, despite having a rule that players cannot drink alcohol, the Jaguars allowed to exist a specific seating area such that that behavior could take place.”

The amended complaint contends that “dozens of people ostensibly watched Mr. McManus assault the Plaintiffs during the flight and did nothing to stop it — which allowed it to occur multiple times after the first assault.”

The basic claim against the team is that it knew or should have known that players were drinking on the flight, and that the Jaguars failed to take reasonable steps to prevent the misbehavior in which intoxicated persons like McManus might engage.

The negligence claim against the Jaguars has expanded to include additional specific allegations, such as "[a]llowing players to bring alcohol and drugs on board lights,” "[a]llowing players to consume alcohol and drugs on board flights,” "[c]reating an environment that facilitated players to consume alcohol and drugs on board,” "[w]itnessing the subject conduct but failing to report it,” and more.

The case remains in its early stages. McManus and the Jaguars will respond to the complaint. Discovery will occur, with documents, other information, and witness testimony being developed. Barring a settlement, the case eventually will go to trial, with potentially both McManus and the Jaguars liable for the alleged violations.

McManus would be responsible for his actions, and the Jaguars would be responsible for their failure to create an environment that prevented those actions.