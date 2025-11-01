 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Amid YouTube TV dispute, ESPN scrambles to gather College GameDay audience

  
Published November 1, 2025 09:06 AM

If you’re one of the millions of YouTube TV customers who had hoped to watch ESPN’s College GameDay this morning, you’re SOL.

The dispute between Google and Disney continues, which keeps ESPN, ABC, and all other Disney-owned channels absent from the leading cable package for a streaming world.

ESPN has announced that College GameDay will be available on the ESPN App without a subscription or authentication. The show also will stream on Pat McAfee’s Twitter page.

That’s a Band-Aid as it relates to the appetizer. It’s unclear whether the main course of Saturday college football games on ESPN will be available without paying for the ESPN App.

And another problem is looming. On Monday night, the Cowboys host the Cardinals. For those who rely on YouTube TV, it’s either time to buy rabbit hears or pay for a digital Mickey Mouse hat.