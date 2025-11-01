Amid YouTube TV dispute, ESPN scrambles to gather College GameDay audience

If you’re one of the millions of YouTube TV customers who had hoped to watch ESPN’s College GameDay this morning, you’re SOL.

The dispute between Google and Disney continues, which keeps ESPN, ABC, and all other Disney-owned channels absent from the leading cable package for a streaming world.

ESPN has announced that College GameDay will be available on the ESPN App without a subscription or authentication. The show also will stream on Pat McAfee’s Twitter page.

That’s a Band-Aid as it relates to the appetizer. It’s unclear whether the main course of Saturday college football games on ESPN will be available without paying for the ESPN App.

And another problem is looming. On Monday night, the Cowboys host the Cardinals. For those who rely on YouTube TV, it’s either time to buy rabbit hears or pay for a digital Mickey Mouse hat.