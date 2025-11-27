Amon-Ra St. Brown goes to locker room after ankle injury

The Lions lost one of their top offensive players in the first quarter of their Thanksgiving game against the Packers.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was rolled up from behind by a couple of teammates while blocking on a run by running back Jahmyr Gibbs. St. Brown was checked out on the field and then went directly to the locker room on foot.

The Lions have announced that he is questionable to return from an ankle injury.

St. Brown has not missed a game since the 2023 season, but there will be concern about his outlook for the coming weeks if he’s ruled out of Thursday’s game.

The Packers have a 3-0 lead with under four minutes to play in the first quarter.