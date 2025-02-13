 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_kelceafterretirement_250213.jpg
Could Kelce stay involved in NFL if he retires?
nbc_pft_kelcewalkingaway_250213.jpg
Kelce has ‘earned the right’ to walk away
nbc_csu_hurtsspagnuolo_250212.jpg
Spagnuolo did ‘really well’ against Eagles offense

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Amon-Ra St. Brown hopes NFL sends Lions to Philadelphia for 2025 opener

  
Published February 13, 2025 04:04 AM

The Lions’ loss in the divisional round of the playoffs cost them a chance to play the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown hopes the Lions get that chance in the first game of the 2025 regular season.

St. Brown said on his podcast with his brothers that of the Eagles’ eight home opponents in 2025, the Lions would be the best matchup for the fans — and would give the Lions a chance to establish themselves as the NFC favorites, right off the bat.

“Eagles have the home opener next year because they won the Super Bowl,” St. Brown said. “Can I read you the list of teams that could be in that first game? Commanders, Cowboys, Giants, Bears, Lions, Raiders, Rams, Broncos. Out of all those teams, if you’re the NFL, who are you putting in there?”

St. Brown’s brothers both said the Lions, and St. Brown said he thinks a healthy Lions team can go to Philadelphia and win.

“That’s what I’m saying. So we might be playing at Lincoln Financial Field,” St. Brown said. “You would see with our healthy defense, how that shit operates.”

Lions-Eagles is one of the biggest games on the 2025 schedule no matter when it happens, but the Thursday night opener would be a great time to establish at the start of the season who the favorites are in the NFC.