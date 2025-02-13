Amon-Ra St. Brown hopes NFL sends Lions to Philadelphia for 2025 opener

The Lions’ loss in the divisional round of the playoffs cost them a chance to play the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown hopes the Lions get that chance in the first game of the 2025 regular season.

St. Brown said on his podcast with his brothers that of the Eagles’ eight home opponents in 2025, the Lions would be the best matchup for the fans — and would give the Lions a chance to establish themselves as the NFC favorites, right off the bat.

“Eagles have the home opener next year because they won the Super Bowl,” St. Brown said. “Can I read you the list of teams that could be in that first game? Commanders, Cowboys, Giants, Bears, Lions, Raiders, Rams, Broncos. Out of all those teams, if you’re the NFL, who are you putting in there?”

St. Brown’s brothers both said the Lions, and St. Brown said he thinks a healthy Lions team can go to Philadelphia and win.

“That’s what I’m saying. So we might be playing at Lincoln Financial Field,” St. Brown said. “You would see with our healthy defense, how that shit operates.”

Lions-Eagles is one of the biggest games on the 2025 schedule no matter when it happens, but the Thursday night opener would be a great time to establish at the start of the season who the favorites are in the NFC.