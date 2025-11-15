 Skip navigation
Amon-Ra St. Brown, Javon Kinlaw fined for infractions in Week 10’s Lions-Commanders game

  
Published November 15, 2025 04:16 PM

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Commanders defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw avoided ejections in last Sunday’s game between their teams, but both players have been fined for their actions.

St. Brown was on the receiving end of a punch from Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne, who was ejected for the blow, and Kinlaw said after the game that St. Brown initiated the altercation by striking Payne on an earlier play. Video from the game backed up Kinlaw’s assertion and St. Brown was fined $12,172 by the league.

Payne’s ejection came after a Lions touchdown and Kinlaw was flagged for making contact with an official on the conversion attempt.

A source told PFT that officials did not want to eject players on back-to-back plays and the league fined Kinlaw $28,555. Commanders linebacker Ale Kaho was also fined $46,371 for illegal use of his helmet.