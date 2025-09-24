Andre Szmyt is the AFC special teams player of the week

Browns kicker Andre Szmyt suffered a calf injury in practice last week, but he was able to play against the Packers in Week 3 and his presence was significant.

Szmyt kicked two field goals in the final minutes of the game, including one that lifted the Browns to a 13-10 win as time expired. It was the first win of the year for the Browns and the first game-winning kick of Szmyt’s career.

The NFL named Szmyt the AFC special teams player of the week because of his performance.

Szmyt missed two kicks in a close loss to the Bengals in Week 1, which was also his regular season debut. He has made all six kicks over the last two weeks, though, and will try to keep his streak going against the Lions in Week 4.