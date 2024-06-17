Andrew Berry: Deshaun Watson “really actually ahead of schedule” in shoulder rehab

Deshaun Watson called his right shoulder injury “a big scare,” but the Browns quarterback said last week he was “in a very comfortable spot” in his rehab.

The Browns have taken a deliberate approach to Watson’s return from Nov. 21 surgery to repair a displaced fracture to the glenoid in his shoulder.

He took mental reps and install reps for much of the offseason program, not throwing in the team periods during organized team activities, before finishing the minicamp by working up to 7-on-7 work.

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry addressed Watson’s rehab plan during an appearance on NFL Media on Monday.

“First and foremost, Deshaun has really worked his tail off during the rehabilitation process over the last several months,” Berry said. “He’s really actually ahead of schedule. He’s really champing at the bit to take the governor off so to speak, but really, he’s had a really nice spring. He’s thrown the ball well. Did a really nice job during our 7-on-7 and team periods during this veteran minicamp. So, we’re excited as he gets into training camp and gets the pads on.

“He’s making excellent progress. Honestly if you didn’t know he got hurt last year, you really wouldn’t be able to tell the difference. We’re very excited once camp starts.”

Watson should be ready to graduate to team drills in training camp, which is the next checkpoint in his return.

Watson has played only 12 games the past three seasons, missing all of 2021, serving an 11-game suspension in 2022 and missing 11 games with his injury last season.