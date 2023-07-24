Andrew Berry: Jim Schwartz’s defense fits Myles Garrett to a T

The Browns hired Jim Schwartz to run their entire defense this season and there’s a particular focus on what his presence will mean for one member of the unit.

Defensive end Myles Garrett has been the centerpiece of the defense in Cleveland since he arrived as the first overall pick of the 2017 draft and General Manager Andrew Berry said on Sunday that he thinks teaming Garrett with Schwartz will be a “match made in heaven” for the edge rusher.

“As he always says, he takes the seatbelt off of those guys,” Berry said, via Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com. “It’s about generating negative plays, forced errors, turnovers and it starts with the D-line wreaking havoc with a premium on pass rush ability and that fits Myles to a T.”

Garrett has notched 16 sacks in each of the last two seasons, but he has not been named the defensive player of the year yet in his career. If he makes a leap under Schwartz, that could change early next year.