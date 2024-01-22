Andrew Berry on Nick Chubb: Don’t want that play in Pittsburgh to be his last for Browns

Browns running back Nick Chubb’s 2023 season came to an end when he suffered a severe knee injury in a game against the Steelers in Pittsburgh and plans for 2024 were part of the conversation at General Manager Andrew Berry’s press conference on Monday.

Chubb has had multiple surgeries to repair damage to his ACL, MCL and meniscus and the team said in late September that he is expected to be able to play at some point during the 2024 season. Berry said that the Browns are looking forward to seeing Chubb back in the lineup, but hinted that there might need to be a change to his contract to ensure that happens.

“Nobody wants to see that carry in Pittsburgh be the last time he carries the ball for the Cleveland Browns. We will, obviously, work to keep him on the team,” Berry said, via 92.3 The Fan.

Chubb has a non-guaranteed salary of $11.775 million for the 2024 season and Berry’s comments would seem to suggest that the Browns want to rework that amount in light of the uncertainty created by Chubb’s injury.