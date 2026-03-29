Andrew Berry says team will not trade Myles Garrett, calling him a “career Brown”

Edge rusher Myles Garrett requested a trade a year ago before signing a four-year, $160 million deal with the Browns last March. After the Browns went 5-12 in 2025, the Defensive Player of the Year again expressed displeasure with the organization’s losing ways.

The Browns and Garrett agreed to modified language in the All-Pro’s contract this offseason that makes it easier (not necessarily easy) for the team to trade Garrett.

“Myles is a career Brown,” Berry said, via video from Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “He is one of the faces of our organization. I think we’ve been very clear both past and present in terms our feelings. I understand all the questions, but I’ll be honest: I don’t really want to waste a ton more breath on the topic.”

Garrett, 30, set the NFL’s single-season sacks record with 23 last season.