Andrew Luck: No merit to claim Colts GM Chris Ballard pushed me to retirement decision

Former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has rejected a claim that the team’s General Manager Chris Ballard influenced his retirement decision ahead of the 2019 season.

Word of Luck’s retirement surfaced during a preseason game that August and Luck explained the decision as a result of the effect that numerous injuries had on his physical and mental health. During an episode of his podcast On My Soul, former Colts tight end Eric Ebron suggested there was more to it than that.

Ebron said Ballard, who he described as someone who “gets on everyone’s nerves,” told Luck “you’re either playing this year or we’re moving on.” Luck was dealing with an ankle injury at the time and, per Ebron, felt he was “not going to be ready” and made the choice to retire given the way Ballard laid things out.

In an email to Mike Chappell of Fox 59, Luck said that was not the way things unfolded.

“Chris and I had a wonderful partnership, especially through my decision to retire, and we remain close,’’ Luck wrote. “Any notion of internal pressures that influenced my decision are without merit.’’

The Colts have played one playoff game since Luck retired and have struggled to find a long-term answer at quarterback over that time. They hope it will be Daniel Jones after signing him to a new deal this offseason and having that bet pay off would help put the Luck discourse to rest once and for all.