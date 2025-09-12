 Skip navigation
Andrew Van Ginkel, Christian Darrisaw ruled out for Vikings-Falcons

  
Published September 12, 2025 03:45 PM

The Vikings will not have a couple of key players for Sunday’s matchup against the Falcons.

Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (concussion) and offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw (knee) are out for Week 2.

Van Ginkel has not been able to practice this week. Darrisaw began the week as a full participant, but was limited on Thursday before being ruled out on Friday.

Via Kevin Seifert of ESPN, head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters that Darrisaw did not have a setback this week.

Safety Harrison Smith (illness) is questionable. Reserve cornerback Jeff Okudah (concussion) is out.

Tight end Josh Oliver (ankle), cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (elbow), center Ryan Kelly (toe), receiver Myles Price (knee), running back Zavier Scott (ankle), receiver Jalen Nailor (hand), and defensive lineman Elijah Williams (hamstring) are all off the injury report and set to play.