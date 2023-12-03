Andrew Van Ginkel pick six gives Dolphins a 17-0 lead

The Dolphins got off to an early 10-0 lead then the defense put an exclamation point on a strong first quarter.

Linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel intercepted Sam Howell and returned it to the house for a pick six, giving Miami a 17-0 lead over Washington.

The Commanders were trying to set up a screen to receiver Jahan Dotson. But Van Ginkel read the play perfectly, stepped in the throwing lane, and picked the ball off.

From there, Van Ginkel returned it 32 yards for a defensive touchdown — the first pick six of his career.

It was Howell’s fourth pick six of the season, which leads the NFL.

The Commanders have some significant work to do to get back in Sunday’s contest.