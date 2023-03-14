Andrew Wingard to re-sign with Jaguars

Safety Andrew Wingard’s run in Jacksonville is set to continue.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Wingard has agreed to terms with the Jaguars on a new contract. The terms of his new deal are not known at the moment.

Wingard joined the Jags as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and has been a regular on defense and special teams throughout his time in Jacksonville. Wingard appeared in every game last season and recorded 37 tackles, one interception, and a forced fumble in the regular season. He added two tackles in the team’s two playoff contests.

The Jaguars haven’t agreed to deals with any outside free agents this week, but they have seen tight end Chris Manhertz and tackle Jawaan Taylor agree to deals with other teams.