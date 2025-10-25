Andy Dalton says his job is “keep this thing going” as he starts for injured Bryce Young

Last year, when Andy Dalton stepped in for Bryce Young as the Panthers’ starting quarterback, it was a necessary step after Young had played poorly and Carolina had suffered blowout losses in the first two games of the season. This year, as Dalton prepares to start in place of the injured Young on Sunday, it’s a different situation.

Young is playing much better, the Panthers have become competitive, and Dalton said on Friday that he’s just trying to keep the team going in the same direction Young has them going in.

“I think the talent that we have is a lot better,” Dalton said. “I think we’re comfortable with what we’re doing. I think we’ve experienced a lot so far and we can build off the momentum of where we’re at right now. At this point I’m just trying to keep this thing going. We’ve just got to keep playing like we can play.”

Officially, the Panthers are listing Young as doubtful for Sunday against the Bills with an ankle injury. Even if Young is cleared, a team spokesman told Carolina beat writers, Dalton will start on Sunday. The Panthers plan to elevate practice squad quarterback Hendon Hooker to the active roster to back Dalton up.