 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Other PFT Content

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rodneyhofchargers_2510124.jpg
Harrison inducted into Chargers Hall of Fame
pftdraftreplacer__113431.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 8
nbc_pft_bearstrollravens_251024.jpg
One win vs. Bears can do ‘wonders’ for Ravens

Other PFT Content

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Andy Dalton says his job is “keep this thing going” as he starts for injured Bryce Young

  
Published October 25, 2025 08:57 AM

Last year, when Andy Dalton stepped in for Bryce Young as the Panthers’ starting quarterback, it was a necessary step after Young had played poorly and Carolina had suffered blowout losses in the first two games of the season. This year, as Dalton prepares to start in place of the injured Young on Sunday, it’s a different situation.

Young is playing much better, the Panthers have become competitive, and Dalton said on Friday that he’s just trying to keep the team going in the same direction Young has them going in.

“I think the talent that we have is a lot better,” Dalton said. “I think we’re comfortable with what we’re doing. I think we’ve experienced a lot so far and we can build off the momentum of where we’re at right now. At this point I’m just trying to keep this thing going. We’ve just got to keep playing like we can play.”

Officially, the Panthers are listing Young as doubtful for Sunday against the Bills with an ankle injury. Even if Young is cleared, a team spokesman told Carolina beat writers, Dalton will start on Sunday. The Panthers plan to elevate practice squad quarterback Hendon Hooker to the active roster to back Dalton up.