Andy Reid anticipates “strong attempt” to keep Orlando Brown, Andrew Wylie

  
Published February 15, 2023 04:41 AM
February 14, 2023 08:21 PM
Peter King and Myles Simmons express their admiration for Patrick Mahomes' toughness to battle through an ankle re-injury in the Super Bowl and draw comparisons between Mahomes and Tom Brady when he was 27.

The confetti fell at State Farm Stadium and the Chiefs will have their Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday.

But after that, the club will turn to the business of football — starting with its pending free agents.

Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and right tackle Andrew Wylie are both slated to hit the open market when the new league year begins next month. Both were playing under one-year deals, though Brown was on a franchise tender and Wylie had re-signed with the team last March.

“Those guys obviously had good years for us,” head coach Andy Reid said on Tuesday. “All these contract things I haven’t gotten with [G.M. Brett] Veach on at all. I kind of stay out of that world, but I think both guys are very well-liked here and I’m sure that Brett will surely make a strong attempt at keeping them here. But we’ll see how that goes.”

The Chiefs acquired Brown just before the 2021 draft and he’s been selected as a Pro Bowler at left tackle for the last two seasons. After Kansas City placed the franchise tag on Brown last offseason, he and the club did not work out a long-term deal before the mid-July deadline.

After Sunday’s game, Brown said, “I’m pretty sure I know I’ll be here next year, but we’ll see how things go.”

Wylie started all 17 games for the Chiefs in 2022, playing 95 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. He signed a reported one-year, $2.5 million guaranteed deal last March.