Andy Reid: Chiefs being cautious with Kadarius Toney to ensure he stays healthy

Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney hasn’t done much this season, with 20 catches for just 127 yards through nine games. But Chiefs coach Andy Reid says the team still likes what Toney has to offer and has been deliberately cautious with him after offseason knee surgery.

“We’ll just keep coming with him,” Reid said. “I just want to remind everyone that he did have knee surgery, so we’re taking it easy with him up to this point, and just making sure he makes it through the year and in good health.”

Toney caught one pass in the Chiefs’ most recent game, last week against the Dolphins in Germany, but Reid said the Chiefs think Toney will be ready to contribute more when called upon.

“He played seven plays last week. And so we can play him more than that and still be OK.” said Reid, “We’ll just keep an eye on his leg and make sure that we’re repping that out the right way and let him keep progressing as we go here throughout the year. That’s the important part.”

Toney hasn’t exactly made the most of his limited opportunities, averaging just 4.5 yards per target, but Reid still sounds confident that Toney will be there when the Chiefs need him.