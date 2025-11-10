 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251110.jpg
Arrow up for Patriots; down for Panthers, Browns
nbc_pft_jaguarscollapse_251110.jpg
Jags’ loss to Texans ‘tough to bounce back from’
nbc_pft_seattlearizona_251110.jpg
Seahawks ‘starting to realize how good they are’

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251110.jpg
Arrow up for Patriots; down for Panthers, Browns
nbc_pft_jaguarscollapse_251110.jpg
Jags’ loss to Texans ‘tough to bounce back from’
nbc_pft_seattlearizona_251110.jpg
Seahawks ‘starting to realize how good they are’

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Andy Reid confirms Josh Simmons will return to practice this week

  
Published November 10, 2025 01:51 PM

As the Chiefs return from their bye, they will have their first-round pick back on the field.

Head coach Andy Reid confirmed in his Monday news conference that left tackle Josh Simmons is back with the team and is expected to practice this week.

Simmons had been in California tending to a personal matter. He has not played since the Week 5 loss to the Jaguars.

“I think what we’ll do is see where we’re at here,” Reid said of getting Simmons back to play. “We know we’ve got a good player in there now and we know what Josh is capable of and all that. So, we’ll just see where we’re at when they get back.”

Simmons was the No. 32 overall pick of this year’s draft. Jaylon Moore has been playing at left tackle during Simmons’ absence.

Reid also noted that the club will have to see if Isiah Pacheco will be available this week, as the running back is dealing with a knee injury. While right tackle Jawaan Taylor also suffered an ankle injury during the Week 9 loss to the Bills, Reid noted Taylor was feeling better before players departed for the bye.

Playing the Broncos on Sunday, the Chiefs’ first injury report of the week will be released on Wednesday.