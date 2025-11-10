Andy Reid confirms Josh Simmons will return to practice this week

As the Chiefs return from their bye, they will have their first-round pick back on the field.

Head coach Andy Reid confirmed in his Monday news conference that left tackle Josh Simmons is back with the team and is expected to practice this week.

Simmons had been in California tending to a personal matter. He has not played since the Week 5 loss to the Jaguars.

“I think what we’ll do is see where we’re at here,” Reid said of getting Simmons back to play. “We know we’ve got a good player in there now and we know what Josh is capable of and all that. So, we’ll just see where we’re at when they get back.”

Simmons was the No. 32 overall pick of this year’s draft. Jaylon Moore has been playing at left tackle during Simmons’ absence.

Reid also noted that the club will have to see if Isiah Pacheco will be available this week, as the running back is dealing with a knee injury. While right tackle Jawaan Taylor also suffered an ankle injury during the Week 9 loss to the Bills, Reid noted Taylor was feeling better before players departed for the bye.

Playing the Broncos on Sunday, the Chiefs’ first injury report of the week will be released on Wednesday.