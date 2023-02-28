 Skip navigation
Andy Reid: I’m so happy for Eric Bieniemy to have a chance to put his name on an offense

  
Published February 28, 2023 09:31 AM
Chiefs G.M. Brett Veach joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss the Chiefs' parade after Super Bowl LVII, provides insight on how Patrick Mahomes' mindset and work ethic have stayed sturdy and more.

During Eric Bieniemy’s five years as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator, he was repeatedly questioned about whether the offense in Kansas City was his, or head coach Andy Reid’s. There will be no such questions now that Bieniemy is the Commanders’ offensive coordinator.

Reid laid out today all the reasons that Bieniemy will have a better opportunity to become a head coach once he gets the job done in Washington, and Reid said he’s confident Bieniemy will do it.

“I’m so happy for EB to have a chance to put his name on an offense,” Reid said. “This is his now. He’s working for Ron Rivera, who’s a dear friend, and more of a defensive head coach than offensive head coach, so this allows EB to do his thing, and I’m happy for him. I’m wishing him luck with that. I’m also wishing him luck going forward. We were trying to get him to become a head coach, it didn’t work out, but it’s not over yet. I think he’s going to do a heck of a job.”

If the Commanders’ offense has a big year, Bieniemy should be a hot head-coaching candidate in January. If he’s still not, NFL owners have some explaining to do.