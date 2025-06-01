 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_flagfootball_250530.jpg
Could flag football athletes play vs. NFL’s best?
nbc_pft_june1_250530.jpg
What makes June 1 critical date on NFL calendar
nbc_pft_justinfields_250530.jpg
Jets could ‘unlock’ something in Fields

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_flagfootball_250530.jpg
Could flag football athletes play vs. NFL’s best?
nbc_pft_june1_250530.jpg
What makes June 1 critical date on NFL calendar
nbc_pft_justinfields_250530.jpg
Jets could ‘unlock’ something in Fields

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Andy Reid: Isiah Pacheco put on “good weight” this offseason, looks tremendous

  
Published June 1, 2025 02:31 PM

A fractured fibula kept Isiah Pacheco off the field for nine games last season and his production was down from his first two seasons when he returned to action, so it’s no surprise that he said this week that a couple of his goals for 2025 are to “surpass and get better” than he was in 2024.

Pacheco’s bid to meet that goal has included a change to his body. Pacheco said he wanted to “gain weight” this offseason because he got lighter than he wanted while recovering from the injury. Head coach Andy Reid said at a press conference this week that the shift has been a noticeable one.

“He looks good,” Reid said. “Physically, he looks real good. He’s put on a couple pounds of good weight. He’d gotten himself down there a little bit last year and leaned up, but, man, I think he looks tremendous right now.”

Pacheco didn’t specify what weight he’s shooting to be in Week One, but said he’s “just going back to 216 [pounds], 4.37 [second 40-yard-dash] Isiah Pacheco style” and the Chiefs would be thrilled to have that back in their offense for the entire season this time around.