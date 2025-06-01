Andy Reid: Isiah Pacheco put on “good weight” this offseason, looks tremendous

A fractured fibula kept Isiah Pacheco off the field for nine games last season and his production was down from his first two seasons when he returned to action, so it’s no surprise that he said this week that a couple of his goals for 2025 are to “surpass and get better” than he was in 2024.

Pacheco’s bid to meet that goal has included a change to his body. Pacheco said he wanted to “gain weight” this offseason because he got lighter than he wanted while recovering from the injury. Head coach Andy Reid said at a press conference this week that the shift has been a noticeable one.

“He looks good,” Reid said. “Physically, he looks real good. He’s put on a couple pounds of good weight. He’d gotten himself down there a little bit last year and leaned up, but, man, I think he looks tremendous right now.”

Pacheco didn’t specify what weight he’s shooting to be in Week One, but said he’s “just going back to 216 [pounds], 4.37 [second 40-yard-dash] Isiah Pacheco style” and the Chiefs would be thrilled to have that back in their offense for the entire season this time around.

