 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_mnf_251023.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Commanders vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_bestbets_251023.jpg
Falcons, Patriots, Colts among Week 8 best bets
nbc_csu_snf_251023.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Packers vs. Steelers

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_mnf_251023.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Commanders vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_bestbets_251023.jpg
Falcons, Patriots, Colts among Week 8 best bets
nbc_csu_snf_251023.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Packers vs. Steelers

Other PFT Content

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Sports Apparel
NFLPA officially launches executive director search
Detroit Lions vs Cincinnati Bengals
Dan Campbell on Brian Branch: “He’ll learn from it”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Andy Reid: Josh Simmons is taking care of family, it’s not a negative situation

  
Published October 23, 2025 01:19 PM

As the Chiefs begin their practice week to take on the Commanders on Monday night, their starting left tackle remains away from the team.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters that Josh Simmons will not practice on Thursday as he continues to deal with a personal situation.

“My update for you on Josh would just be, there’s communication,” Reid said in his press conference. “I’m not going to get into all of it. Everything’s positive. It’s not a negative situation. He’s taking care of family.”

Simmons has been away from the team since just before the team took on the Lions in Week 6. He started the first five games of the season at left tackle for Kansas City.

Reid did not provide a timeline for Simmons’ possible return, but reiterated that the team has been in touch with him.

“He’s just taking care of business, that’s the main thing right here,” Reid said. “You need to deal with this, that’s what you do. He’s been very good about communicating.”

Reid also noted that Kareem Hunt will not practice on Thursday due to a bone bruise in his knee. But, Hunt is expected to be OK for Monday’s game.

Right guard Trey Smith is also dealing with back spasms and will not practice on Thursday.