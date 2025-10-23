Andy Reid: Josh Simmons is taking care of family, it’s not a negative situation

As the Chiefs begin their practice week to take on the Commanders on Monday night, their starting left tackle remains away from the team.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters that Josh Simmons will not practice on Thursday as he continues to deal with a personal situation.

“My update for you on Josh would just be, there’s communication,” Reid said in his press conference. “I’m not going to get into all of it. Everything’s positive. It’s not a negative situation. He’s taking care of family.”

Simmons has been away from the team since just before the team took on the Lions in Week 6. He started the first five games of the season at left tackle for Kansas City.

Reid did not provide a timeline for Simmons’ possible return, but reiterated that the team has been in touch with him.

“He’s just taking care of business, that’s the main thing right here,” Reid said. “You need to deal with this, that’s what you do. He’s been very good about communicating.”

Reid also noted that Kareem Hunt will not practice on Thursday due to a bone bruise in his knee. But, Hunt is expected to be OK for Monday’s game.

Right guard Trey Smith is also dealing with back spasms and will not practice on Thursday.