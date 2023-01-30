 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Andy Reid: L’Jarius Sneed is in concussion protocol, we’ll see how he does

  
Published January 30, 2023 08:52 AM
nbc_pft_mahomes_230130
January 30, 2023 08:27 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline how Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were able to gut out their injuries during the AFC Championship and weigh in on how they’ll look in Super Bowl LVII.

The Chiefs had to make a major adjustment to their defensive plan early in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was set to cover Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, but Sneed left the game with a head injury on the Bengals’ fourth offensive play. Sneed would later be ruled out and head coach Andy Reid discussed his condition in a Monday press conference.

Sneed is in the concussion protocol and Reid said “we’ll see how he does” in the coming days.

With Sneed out of the game, the Chiefs went with rookies Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, and Joshua Williams as their top cornerbacks.

The Chiefs also had to make some adjustments at wide receiver on Sunday, but Reid had no updates about injured players at that position. Justin Watson was inactive after being listed as questionable due to illness and Kadarius Toney, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Mecole Hardman all left the game with injuries, which left the Chiefs with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, and Marcus Kemp at wideout.

All three made big plays to help the Chiefs to a 23-20 win and the upcoming injury reports will shed light on how big a role they may be playing on Super Bowl Sunday.