Andy Reid on Rashee Rice: “On the field, he’s just been full speed ahead—no pun intended”

  
Published August 3, 2025 04:44 AM

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is facing a potential NFL suspension for his felony convictions stemming from a highway race that turned into a serious multi-car crash. Which made Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s choice of words about Rice interesting.

Asked about Rice, Reid complimented him for taking care of business both on and off the field.

“He’s done a nice job off the field, he’s doing a nice job on the field,” Reid said. “You learn from your mistakes, that’s the important part. So all of that. On the field, he’s just been full speed ahead—no pun intended.”

The NFL’s disciplinary process is still unfolding for Rice, who could be suspended for the start of the season. For his part, Rice says he has changed since the March 2024 crash in which he was driving close to 120 mph and struck multiple other vehicles. Rice pleaded guilty to two felonies, was sentenced to five years’ probation, will be required to serve a 30-day jail sentence, and settled a civil suit for more than $1 million.