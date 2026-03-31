Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes is doing well in knee rehab, we’ll see if he’s ready for camp

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is making steady progress in his rehab from reconstructive knee surgery, but it’s currently unclear when he’s going to be ready to fully participate in practice.

At the annual league meeting on Tuesday, Reid said that it’s difficult to determine if Mahomes is ahead of schedule. But so far, Mahomes is doing well.

While it seems unlikely that Mahomes would be able to participate in many aspects of the offseason program given that he suffered his torn ACL in December, there’s a chance he could be on the field for training camp. Reid was asked if, philosophically, he would rather have Mahomes on the field in a limited capacity or keep him on the physically unable to perform list to effectively protect the QB from himself.

“Yeah, I’m going to defer to the experts at that,” Reid said. “If he’s good to go, he’ll go. If he’s not, then we’ll manage that. So, we’ll just cross it as we go. Everybody’s different. Everybody heals different, everybody’s injuries are a little bit different. Put him in a category — but we’ll see. We’ll see where it goes. He’s doing good now, which is a plus. We’ll see.”

Mahomes recently posted a video of himself doing some light throwing, which is a positive sign for his recovery.

If Mahomes is not ready for the start of the regular season, the Chiefs now have Justin Fields as their backup quarterback.