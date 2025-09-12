Andy Reid says there’s a slim chance that Xavier Worthy will play on Sunday

Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy’s shoulder injury will probably keep him off the field Sunday against the Eagles, but he isn’t being ruled out just yet.

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid said today that there’s a “slim” chance that Worthy will play on Sunday.

“He did a little bit of team work [Friday], but that was it,” Reid said, via Nate Taylor of ESPN. “He’s doing very well.”

Worthy dislocated his shoulder in a collision with tight end Travis Kelce in the Chiefs Week One loss to the Chargers. With wide receiver Rashee Rice suspended, the Chiefs are already thin at the position and would love to get Worthy back on the field as soon as possible, but that probably won’t be Sunday.