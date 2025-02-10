Andy Reid: Three-peat opportunity aside, every loss hurts when you get this far

The Chiefs did not fare well during Sunday’s 40-22 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, which head coach Andy Reid acknowledged when speaking with the media after the game.

“Today was a rough day,” Reid said. “Didn’t play well in any of the phases. Didn’t coach good enough — they did a nice job. I’m proud of our guys, though.

“We’ll learn from this — like most games here when you don’t do very well. You learn from it as a coach and learn from it as a player and move on.”

The Chiefs haven’t had many of these rough experiences since starting the 2023 postseason, winning Super Bowl LVIII over the 49ers before getting back to the last weekend of the postseason to face the Eagles for the second time in three years. But after the club didn’t capitalize on its chance to three-peat, Reid noted that every loss in this situation is hard.

“Listen, they all hurt,” Reid said. “You get this far — you battled your tail off to get this far. Very, very hard to do. And, you know, we spend a lot of time doing this. It’s not a hobby, right? So, we’re in it the whole way. And spend a lot of hours doing it as players, as coaches. So, it’s going to hurt.

“They all hurt when you get to this level and these things happen — three-peat aside or any of that stuff. You get this far and you don’t play as well as you want to, it hurts.”

Reid added that he didn’t think the team lost due to any added pressure from going for a third consecutive championship.

“Listen, I don’t think so,” Reid said, adding that once you get to the final weekend, “it’s best against best. So, I think we were more focused on that than three-peats and all that stuff.

“That wasn’t the issue.”

While Kansas City didn’t win another Lombardi Trophy this season, the club still claimed its third straight Lamar Hunt Trophy as the AFC Champion. The Chiefs have represented the conference in five of the last six Super Bowls dating back to the 2019 season.