 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
WTA Tournament in Bad Homburg
2023 Wimbledon Women’s Singles Draw, Bracket
etienne.jpg
2023 Fantasy Football Team Previews Hub
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,
  • NBC Sports EDGE Staff
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Andy Reid: We’ll practice Clyde Edwards-Helaire and see where he’s at

  
Published February 7, 2023 12:02 PM
nbc_pft_maddogrussoint_230207
February 7, 2023 02:41 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Chris “Mad Dog” Russo to discuss which Super Bowl storylines he’s keeping a close eye on, weigh in on the New York teams and more.

The Chiefs have running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire back on the 53-man roster after activating him from injured reserve on Monday, but they’re not committing to putting him on the field against the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

Edwards-Helaire has been out since Week 11 with an ankle injury and head coach Andy Reid said that the team will wait to see how the practice week plays out before deciding if Edwards-Helaire will work his way back into a running back group consisting of Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon, and Ronald Jones.

“We’ll practice him this week and see where we’re at,” Reid said at his press conference. “Jones has done a good job for us, too. We’ll see how that all works out. It’s good to have him back, for sure.”

Pacheco and McKinnon’s roles would seem to be secure given how important they’ve been to the offense on the way to the Super Bowl. That likely wouldn’t leave much for Edwards-Helaire to do if he is in the lineup, but time will tell how things play out.