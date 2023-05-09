Anna Wolfe wins Pulitzer Prize for her coverage of Brett Favre, Mississippi welfare scandal

The whole truth remains to be determined -- and thanks to several pending legal actions it possibly will be -- regarding what Brett Favre knew and when he knew it regarding federal welfare funds that were not used as intended in Mississippi. No matter where it goes from here, Anna Wolfe of Mississippi Today surely never expected that her coverage of it would receive the ultimate prize for journalism.

Wolfe has won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize in Local Reporting "[f]or reporting that revealed how a former Mississippi governor used his office to steer millions of state welfare dollars to benefit his family and friends, including NFL quarterback Brett Favre .”

Her “winning work” came from seven articles, three of which expressly mentioned Favre in the headlines.

Favre is both a defendant and a plaintiff in litigation arising from the situation; the state of Mississippi has sued him, and he has sued multiple media celebrities (Pat McAfee and Shannon Sharpe) for defamation.

Favre has yet to be criminally charged. He has consistently denied any and all wrongdoing.