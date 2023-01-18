 Skip navigation
Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Anthony Lynn: 49ers resources, willingness to win are different than what I experienced with Chargers

  
Published January 18, 2023 05:25 AM
The Chargers fired former head coach Anthony Lynn after the team finished the 2020 season 7-9, which gave him a 33-31 record over four seasons.

After a brief stint as the Lions’ offensive coordinator last year, Lynn landed with the 49ers in 2022 as the club’s assistant head coach and running backs coach.

San Francisco could be on the way to a Super Bowl appearance while the Chargers are on the hunt for a new offensive coordinator after blowing a 27-0 lead to the Jaguars in the wild card round.

Lynn said in an interview with Sam Farmer of the L.A. Times that the organization he’s with now is better set up for success.

“This organization will do whatever it takes to win ,” Lynn said. “Resources out the [ears]. That was different for me compared to what I was going through in L.A. So it’s just like, man, this is what it’s supposed to be like. I forgot how that felt.”

Notably, the 49ers made a midseason trade for running back Christian McCaffrey, who has been a key piece for a 49ers team that hasn’t lost since late October.

Lynn’s coaching tenure didn’t work out with the Chargers. But after winning a pair of Super Bowl rings as a player under head coach Mike Shanahan with the Broncos, he may get his first as a coach with Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco.