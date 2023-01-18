Anthony Lynn: 49ers resources, willingness to win are different than what I experienced with Chargers

The Chargers fired former head coach Anthony Lynn after the team finished the 2020 season 7-9, which gave him a 33-31 record over four seasons.

After a brief stint as the Lions’ offensive coordinator last year, Lynn landed with the 49ers in 2022 as the club’s assistant head coach and running backs coach.

San Francisco could be on the way to a Super Bowl appearance while the Chargers are on the hunt for a new offensive coordinator after blowing a 27-0 lead to the Jaguars in the wild card round.

Lynn said in an interview with Sam Farmer of the L.A. Times that the organization he’s with now is better set up for success.

“This organization will do whatever it takes to win ,” Lynn said. “Resources out the [ears]. That was different for me compared to what I was going through in L.A. So it’s just like, man, this is what it’s supposed to be like. I forgot how that felt.”

Notably, the 49ers made a midseason trade for running back Christian McCaffrey, who has been a key piece for a 49ers team that hasn’t lost since late October.

Lynn’s coaching tenure didn’t work out with the Chargers. But after winning a pair of Super Bowl rings as a player under head coach Mike Shanahan with the Broncos, he may get his first as a coach with Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco.