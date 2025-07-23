Anthony Richardson on his shoulder: I just had to take the advice of the medical team

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson missed some time at the end of the offseason program after aggravating his surgically repaired right shoulder.

But the young signal-caller didn’t feel like there was ever anything to really worry about.

“They told me I had to sit down a few weeks, and I was like, ‘Man, I can go right now,’” Richardson said Wednesday, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “I just had to listen to the team, just take their advice from the medical team, take the advice from my trainer, and just prepare myself for the upcoming season.”

Richardson avoided landing on the physically unable to perform list and now is practicing without restrictions, though G.M. Chris Ballard noted the team may limit the volume of Richardson’s throws. Richardson has been throwing for a few weeks, saying he was on a normal schedule once he got back going again.

That’s good news for Richardson, who is now competing with Daniel Jones to be Indianapolis’ starting quarterback. Holder reports neither quarterback produced a masterpiece on Day 1, with Richardson going 4-of-11 in team drills, albeit with several dropped passes. Jones was 6-of-8 but threw an interception.

Richardson did receive plenty of crowd support when he got on the field at practice.

“I know this city loves and supports me,” Richardson said. “I’ve just got to do my part — make sure I can do everything in my power to be the quarterback they want me to be and need me to be.”