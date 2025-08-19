Anthony Richardson on losing Colts starting QB job: You have to respect the decision

Anthony Richardson officially lost the quarterback competition today when the Colts named Daniel Jones their starter. Richardson said he accepts that.

“You’ve got to respect the decision,” Richardson said. “You’ve got to respect it and just keep working.”

The Colts have spent two and a half years working with Richardson in the hopes he would develop into a franchise quarterback, but the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft wasn’t able to beat out Jones, the former Giants pick who signed with the Colts in free agency. That’s a bad sign for Richardson’s development, but he insists he is working to get better.

“That doesn’t undermine the work I’ve been putting in. It doesn’t say that I haven’t improved. I’m proud of the improvement I’ve made,” Richardson said.

The 23-year-old Richardson will need to improve more to become an NFL starter, and if it ever happens it probably won’t be in Indianapolis.