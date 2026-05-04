Anthony Richardson reports to Colts offseason program

The Colts have been trying to trade 2023 No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson throughout the offseason.

But with no deal materializing so far, Richardson has changed things up.

Per Stephen Holder of ESPN, Richardson reported to Indianapolis’ voluntary offseason program on Monday after staying away for the past two weeks.

While the Colts are apparently not any closer to trading Richardson, they also have not given any indication that he will be released. So, at least for now, Richardson is back with Indianapolis.

The Colts declined to pick up Richardson’s fifth-year option by last week’s deadline, as was widely expected.

Richardson getting back in the building sets up the Colts with another available quarterback, as Daniel Jones continues to recover from a torn Achilles. Riley Leonard and Seth Henigan are also on the roster at QB.

Richardson started 15 games combined in his first two seasons. But Jones beat Richardson out in last year’s training camp to take over as Indianapolis’ QB1. When Jones suffered a torn Achilles late in the season, Richardson was unavailable after a freak pregame accident left him with a fractured orbital bone in his eye.

In his 17 career appearances, Richardson has completed 50.6 percent of his passes for 2,400 yards with 11 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 634 yards with 10 TDs.