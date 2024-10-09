 Skip navigation
Anthony Richardson says he’s feeling “way better” than last week

  
Published October 9, 2024 01:34 PM

Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson missed last week’s game with an oblique injury, and it’s currently unclear whether or not he’ll be back for the Week 6 matchup against the Titans.

But Richardson told reporters on Wednesday that he’s feeling “way better” than he did last week.

“I was able to move a little better, able to get going, start running and throwing,” Richardson said, via Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. “So, feeling good about that.”

Richardson added that he feels he can perform the duties of quarterback. But it sounds like the team will take the rest of the practice week to make a decision on his status for Sunday.

“I can run, I can throw, I can do the stuff that they want me to do in the offense,” Richardson said. “So, we’re just going to take it day by day and see how the rest of the week is.”

If Richardson can’t play, veteran Joe Flacco would be in line to make his second start for the club.

Richardson has completed 50.6 percent of his throws this season for 654 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s also rushed for 141 yards with a TD.