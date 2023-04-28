Anthony Richardson: We saw what Shane Steichen did with Jalen Hurts; he told me we’ll do similar things

The Colts selected Anthony Richardson at No. 4 overall on Thursday night, making him next in line to become the club’s franchise quarterback.

In recent years, Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen has helped develop young quarterbacks like Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts. That makes it clear that Steichen can work with multiple styles at QB.

But it’s Steichen’s work with Hurts that stood out to Richardson in the pre-draft process.

“The offense is great. We’ve all seen what he did with Jalen Hurts and he told me we can do similar things like that,” Richardson said in his Friday press conference. “And I’m definitely excited for it because I feel like I can perform the same way Jalen did in a type of offense like that. So, I’m looking forward to the offense, looking forward to working with coach, and ready to get to work.”

Richardson said he appreciates that Steichen and the Colts are going to build an offense specifically tailored to his skillset. And the next step for him throughout the offseason program is going to be keying in on preparation.

"[M]aking sure I know what’s going on in the playbook, knowing my teammates, just making sure I’m here in the building, putting the work in so that when the time does come and when I do step on the field, it’ll be easier for me,” Richardson said. “The physical stuff, that’s easy. We can clean that up, we can work on mechanics and certain balls and how we throw them and stuff like that. But the mental is really where it’s at and I want to make sure I’m on point with that because the physical, it’ll just take care of everything else.”