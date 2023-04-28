Anthony Richardson: We saw what Shane Steichen did with Jalen Hurts; he told me we’ll do similar things

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Anthony Richardson: We saw what Shane Steichen did with Jalen Hurts; he told me we’ll do similar things

  
Published April 28, 2023 02:18 PM
nbc_pft_anthonyrichardson_230428
April 28, 2023 08:10 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze why the Colts are a perfect landing spot for Anthony Richardson and how his ability to get reps immediately will be critical to his development.

The Colts selected Anthony Richardson at No. 4 overall on Thursday night, making him next in line to become the club’s franchise quarterback.

In recent years, Indianapolis head coach Shane Steichen has helped develop young quarterbacks like Justin Herbert and Jalen Hurts. That makes it clear that Steichen can work with multiple styles at QB.

But it’s Steichen’s work with Hurts that stood out to Richardson in the pre-draft process.

“The offense is great. We’ve all seen what he did with Jalen Hurts and he told me we can do similar things like that,” Richardson said in his Friday press conference. “And I’m definitely excited for it because I feel like I can perform the same way Jalen did in a type of offense like that. So, I’m looking forward to the offense, looking forward to working with coach, and ready to get to work.”

Richardson said he appreciates that Steichen and the Colts are going to build an offense specifically tailored to his skillset. And the next step for him throughout the offseason program is going to be keying in on preparation.

"[M]aking sure I know what’s going on in the playbook, knowing my teammates, just making sure I’m here in the building, putting the work in so that when the time does come and when I do step on the field, it’ll be easier for me,” Richardson said. “The physical stuff, that’s easy. We can clean that up, we can work on mechanics and certain balls and how we throw them and stuff like that. But the mental is really where it’s at and I want to make sure I’m on point with that because the physical, it’ll just take care of everything else.”