Antonio Gates, Eric Allen, Jared Allen, Sterling Sharpe elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has made it harder to earn induction into Canton.

The change in the bylaws, which this year changed the way the 49 selectors vote, resulted in only a four-player class. Defensive back Eric Allen, defensive end Jared Allen, tight end Antonio Gates and wide receiver Sterling Sharpe earned election Thursday night.

The class is the smallest since 2005.

Sharpe was one of three seniors candidates, and the only one elected. Eric Allen, Jared Allen and Gates were elected from the modern-era players pool of candidates that began with 167 nominees who last played professional football in the 2019 season. That list was reduced three times (to 50 nominees, 25 semifinalists and 15 finalists) before the annual selection meeting.

Former Packers and Seahawks head coach Mike Holmgren and former Giants quarterback Eli Manning were two of the 16 who did not earn election this year. Willie Anderson, Torry Holt, Luke Kuechly and Adam Vinatieri were the modern-era players to advance to the final seven without being elected, and they automatically advance to the final 15 for the Class of 2026.

Sterling Sharpe made history with his bother, Shannon, as they became the first brothers elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Three father-son tandems are enshrined — Tim and Wellington Mara, Art Sr. and Dan Rooney and Ed and Steve Sabol.

Eric Allen and Jared Allen learned of their election when another Hall of Famer knocked on the door of their homes. Gates and Sharpe experienced a “reverse knock” by showing up at a site where a Hall of Famer was waiting to deliver the news.

The Class of 2025 will be enshrined Saturday, Aug. 2, at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.