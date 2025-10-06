Antonio Gibson out for season with torn ACL

Patriots running back Antonio Gibson will not be able to return this season.

According to multiple reports, tests have confirmed that Gibson suffered a torn ACL during Sunday night’s victory over the Bills.

Gibson was injured on a kick return in the second quarter, taking a hard hit to the leg when he was tackled.

Gibson, 27, was in his second year with the Patriots after signing with the club in the 2024 offseason. He had rushed for 106 yards with a touchdown so far in 2025. He also averaged 28.5 yards on his 12 kick returns, including a 90-yard return for a touchdown in New England’s win over Miami.

The Patriots also have Rhamondre Stevenson and rookie TreVeyon Henderson on their 53-man roster at running back.