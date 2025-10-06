 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_titanscardinalsrecapv2_251006.jpg
Are Gannon’s days numbered with Cardinals?
nbc_pft_patsreaxv2_251006.jpg
Maye leads Patriots to ‘statement’ win over Bills
justinfields.jpg
Jets’ decision on Fields proving to be ‘a bad one’

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_titanscardinalsrecapv2_251006.jpg
Are Gannon’s days numbered with Cardinals?
nbc_pft_patsreaxv2_251006.jpg
Maye leads Patriots to ‘statement’ win over Bills
justinfields.jpg
Jets’ decision on Fields proving to be ‘a bad one’

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Antonio Gibson out for season with torn ACL

  
Published October 6, 2025 03:03 PM

Patriots running back Antonio Gibson will not be able to return this season.

According to multiple reports, tests have confirmed that Gibson suffered a torn ACL during Sunday night’s victory over the Bills.

Gibson was injured on a kick return in the second quarter, taking a hard hit to the leg when he was tackled.

Gibson, 27, was in his second year with the Patriots after signing with the club in the 2024 offseason. He had rushed for 106 yards with a touchdown so far in 2025. He also averaged 28.5 yards on his 12 kick returns, including a 90-yard return for a touchdown in New England’s win over Miami.

The Patriots also have Rhamondre Stevenson and rookie TreVeyon Henderson on their 53-man roster at running back.