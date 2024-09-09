 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_worrymeter_240909.jpg
NFL Week 1 worry meter: NYG’s Jones, ATL’s Cousins
nbc_pft_patsbengals_240909.jpg
Patriots’ formula on display in Week 1 upset win
nbc_pft_rookieqbwwek1_240909.jpg
NFL rookie QB Week 1 notes: Williams, Daniels, Nix

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_worrymeter_240909.jpg
NFL Week 1 worry meter: NYG’s Jones, ATL’s Cousins
nbc_pft_patsbengals_240909.jpg
Patriots’ formula on display in Week 1 upset win
nbc_pft_rookieqbwwek1_240909.jpg
NFL rookie QB Week 1 notes: Williams, Daniels, Nix

Other PFT Content

Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
PFT’s Week 1 2024 NFL power rankings
NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals
Will Bengals, Ja’Marr Chase get a deal done this week?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Antonio Pierce defends fourth-and-1, fourth quarter punt in Chargers territory

  
Published September 9, 2024 10:39 AM

Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce broke with recent trends in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Chargers.

With his team down 16-10 with just over seven minutes left to play in Los Angeles, Pierce opted to punt from the Chargers’ 43-yard-line rather than go for it on fourth-and-1. It was the first time since 2016 that a coach trailing by one score in the fourth quarter has opted to punt in opposing territory on fourth-and-1 and it turned into a death knell for the Raiders when the Chargers drove 92 yards for a game-sealing touchdown.

Pierce expressed no regret about the decision when he spoke to reporters after the game.

“I mean, we got what we wanted,” Pierce said, via Greg Beachem of the Associated Press. “We got them backed up. We’ve got three timeouts there. Play good football, get the ball back [at] midfield, hopefully. But they broke off a long run, and that was the end of it. . . . We considered going for it. It was a long one. We got stopped earlier in the game. Momentum. The punter had done a good job pinning those guys back. I think he had two or three punts inside the 20. Again, defense was the strength for the most part of the game.”

Pierce’s call led to boos from the largely pro-Raider crowd and quarterback Gardner Minshew said “anybody that’s a ballplayer wants the ball in their hands with the opportunity to help the team.” Wide receiver Davante Adams said “my job is to run routes and do what’s called” while declining to share his view on what the Raiders should have done, but the conservative approach didn’t work out for the Chargers on Sunday.