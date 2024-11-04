Antonio Pierce: I’ll decide who calls offensive plays in next couple of days

Antonio Pierce was bumped up to the head coaching job with the Raiders in midseason last year and he made some major changes to his staff at midseason this year.

The Raiders fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, quarterbacks coach Rich Scangarello, and offensive line coach James Cregg after Sunday’s 41-24 loss to the Bengals. All three coaches were hired by Pierce this offseason and he told reporters on a Monday video conference that it was “100 percent” his decision to part ways with the trio.

Pierce also said that he has not settled on who will be calling offensive plays while answering a question about why he made the change.

“Just performance, results and production,” Pierce said. “Just wasn’t heading in the direction I wanted it to go. I’ll use the next 24-to-48 hours to sit down with staff and figure out who’s gonna call the offense going forward.”

The Raiders have a bye this week and Pierce said he and the staff will use that time to decide who starts at quarterback in Week 11. Gardner Minshew was benched in favor of Desmond Ridder in Sunday’s loss and was benched earlier in the season before returning to the lineup in the wake of Aidan O’Connell’s thumb injury.