Aqib Talib’s brother, Yaqub Talib, is sentenced to 37 years after pleading guilty to murder

Yaqub Talib, the brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, has been sentenced to 37 years in prison after pleading guilty last month to murder.

On August 13, 2022, Yaqub Talib fatally shot 43-year-old Michael Hickman, during an argument at a youth football game.

Aqib Talib, who played for the Buccaneers, Patriots, Broncos, and Rams, was a first-round pick in 2008.

Hickmon was shot multiple times, including in the back. Witnesses identified Yaqub Talib as the gunman.

A civil lawsuit is pending against both Talibs, among other defendants. Although Aqib was not charged criminally, he could have civil liability for Hickman’s wrongful death.

The shooting happened as Talib was preparing to begin a stint with Amazon, as part of the Thursday night package. He stepped aside from the assignment eight days after Hickmon’s death.