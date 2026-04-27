Texas quarterback Arch Manning is the betting favorite to be the first overall pick in the 2027 NFL draft.

Manning’s betting odds are currently at +225 to go first overall.

Although Manning’s production in his first season as Texas’s starter last year wasn’t great, he’s the betting favorite because he has the physical tools that NFL teams look for in a franchise quarterback. It also doesn’t hurt that he’s from football’s most famous family: Manning’s uncles, Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, were the first overall picks in 1998 and 2004. His grandfather, Archie Manning, was the second overall pick in the 1971 NFL draft.

The player with the next-best odds to go first overall is Oregon quarterback Dante Moore at +380, followed by Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr at +750, South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers at +1200 and Miami quarterback Darian Mensah at +1400.

The non-quarterback with the best odds to go first overall is Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith at +1600. He is followed by Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin at +1800, Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker at +2000, South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart at +2200 and Texas edge rusher Colin Simmons at +2500.