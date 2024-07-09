Arch Manning reverses course, opts into EA Sports’ College Football 25

As it turns out, Arch Manning is in the game.

Manning, the 19-year-old Texas quarterback, has reversed course and elected to opt into EA Sports’ College Football 25.

Manning made the announcement with a social media video featuring his uncle, two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning.

Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods.com reported back in March that Manning would not opt into the game because he was focused on playing football on the field.

Eli Manning’s social media post of the announcement alluded to that report, saying, “It’s a great way to focus on football.”

Players who have opted into College Football 25, which releases next week, are set to receive $600 and a copy of the game.

Arch Manning is currently set to back up redshirt junior quarterback Quinn Ewers at Texas in 2024. He attempted just five passes in his first season with the Longhorns last year.