Arch Manning will get his first start at Texas on Saturday with Quinn Ewers injured

Arch Manning, the third generation of the Manning quarterback family, will get his first college start on Saturday.

Manning will start for No. 1 Texas against Louisiana-Monroe, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian announced.

Texas starter Quinn Ewers has a strained abdominal muscle and will miss this week’s game. Ewers is a first-round prospect in the 2025 NFL draft, and was off to an excellent start this season until he had to leave last week’s game against UTSA with the injury.

After Ewers left last week’s game, Manning was sensational, completing 9-of-12 passes for 223 yards, with four touchdowns and no interceptions, and also running for a 67-yard touchdown. It was Manning’s most substantial action in college after getting minimal playing time and redshirting as a true freshman last season.

Manning is the grandson of Archie Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning and son of Cooper Manning, whose football career was cut short when he was diagnosed with spinal stenosis the summer before his freshman year at Ole Miss.